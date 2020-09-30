TODAY'S PAPER
Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits parked truck in Central Islip, police say

At least one person was injured seriously after a flatbed and a car collided at 116 W Suffolk Ave in Central Islip one person was transported in cardiac arrest on Sept 30, 2020. Credit: President On Scene Photography I/Christopher Sabella

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A woman was killed and three men were injured Wednesday in Central Islip after their car veered off eastbound Suffolk Avenue and crashed into the back of a parked and vacant flatbed truck, police said.

The victims' identities were not released.

Suffolk police said a Hyundai Elantra was heading eastbound on Suffolk Avenue near Islip Avenue about 11:45 a.m. when the driver veered to the side of the road and struck the back of the truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. One of the surviving occupants suffered serious injuries and was also taken to Southside, according to Suffolk police. The other occupants were treated at the hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries.

The Elantra was impounded for a safety check, officials said.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

