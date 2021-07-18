TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk County police officers and Wading River Fire Department members rescued a woman who was in distress while swimming in Long Island Sound in Shoreham Sunday morning. A woman called 911 to report that her friend was lost in the water, and rescuers located her with a helicopter and dropped a flotation device to her. A fire department boat then retrieved her from the water.

A 21-year-old woman who floated about a mile off shore while swimming in the Long Island Sound in Shoreham Sunday morning was rescued in a dramatic scene captured on video from a police helicopter.

Johanna Scheiber, of Sayville, was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Scheiber’s friend called 911 about 6:50 a.m. to report she lost sight of Scheiber while she was swimming in the Long Island Sound, according to police. Police said members of the Suffolk police Marine Bureau, the Seventh Precinct and the Aviation Section responded to "a woman in distress" while swimming.

Aviation Section Sergeant John Vahey, Officer David Rosante and Stony Brook University Hospital Flight Paramedic Chris Barnes, who were in the police helicopter, spotted Scheiber in the water about one mile from shore, police said. Barnes and Rosante dropped an inflatable flotation device in the water, which Scheiber used to stay afloat, the video showed.

Scheiber swam to a boat piloted by members of the Wading River Fire Department who were able to pull her aboard, according to the video. They transported her to shore, police said.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

