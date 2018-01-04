Quick-acting Suffolk County police officers rescued a woman from a burning home in Shirley early Thursday, authorities said.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call about a fire on Rockledge Drive at 6:38 a.m., a spokesman said. When the officers arrived, homeowner Joyce Kenna, 70, told them her daughter was in a bedroom inside the home.

Officers Kevin Csoka and William Erdman, with help from Officer Neil Nunberg, entered the room through a window, police said. They found 42-year-old Susan Kenna in bed, unresponsive.

The three officers removed Susan Kenna from the house through the window.

Both women were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Erdman and Csoka were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire was noncriminal.

