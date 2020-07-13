A 45-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the motorcycle she was operating crossed into oncoming traffic on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow and collided with a car, Riverhead Town police said.

The crash occurred east of Horton Avenue just before 6 p.m., police said.

Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was riding the 2006 Harley Davidson westbound on Sound Avenue when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2003 Honda Civic.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene, while the Honda left the roadway and overturned. The 50-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.