By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 45-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the motorcycle she was operating crossed into oncoming traffic on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow and collided with a car, Riverhead Town police said.

The crash occurred east of Horton Avenue just before 6 p.m., police said.

Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was riding the 2006 Harley Davidson westbound on Sound Avenue when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2003 Honda Civic.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene, while the Honda left the roadway and overturned. The 50-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

