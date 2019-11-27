TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Two women hurt, one of them seriously, in North Lindenhurst hit-run

Emergency personnel on the scene where two women

Emergency personnel on the scene where two women were struck while they crossed Sunrise Highway near North Delaware Avenue in North Lindenhurst just before midnight Tuesday. The vehicle fled the scene. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two young women, walking across Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst just before midnight Tuesday, were hit by a vehicle headed west — whose driver then fled, Suffolk police said.

The women, both 20-year-olds, were injured, one of them seriously, police said. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The motorist struck them at Sunrise Highway and North Delaware Avenue; the pair were walking across the highway from the north to the south.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

