Two young women, walking across Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst just before midnight Tuesday, were hit by a vehicle headed west — whose driver then fled, Suffolk police said.

The women, both 20-year-olds, were injured, one of them seriously, police said. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The motorist struck them at Sunrise Highway and North Delaware Avenue; the pair were walking across the highway from the north to the south.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.