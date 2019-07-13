A man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition Saturday after a work pickup truck hit him as it backed into a parking space at a fencing company in Ridge, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. at RFC Residential Fences Corp. at 1775 Middle Country Rd., police said.

They identified the injured man was Mark Craparo, 47, of Babylon, who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The incident that was “not intentional,” police said. Craparo is a worker at the fencing company yard, as is the pickup's driver, Efran Veliz-Alverado.

Police said Veliz-Alverado, in a Ford F-550 began backing into a parking spot as Craparo walked into the yard and hit him.

Veliz-Alverado, 36, of Medford, was not injured, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified, police said. A safety check was performed on the pickup, police said.