Police: Worker hurt in fall into 20,000-pound tank of chocolate

By Newsday Staff
A worker was injured when he fell into a vat of chocolate Tuesday afternoon at his Commack workplace, police said.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at Simply Natural Foods, which manufactures confections, on Mall Drive, police said.

The 37-year-old Hauppauge man was trying to add ingredients into a 20,000-pound tank of chocolate "when he fell into the vat," Suffolk County police said. 

He was taken by Commack Rescue Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for a lacerated arm, police said. 

