Man hurt in wrong-way crash on Sunrise Highway

A West Islip man was injured after he drove the wrong way on Sunrise Highway Sunday and crashed into a pickup truck, police said.

Robert Wolf, 74, entered Sunrise Highway just west of Route 231 in North Babylon in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu at about 12:15 p.m., traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. The Malibu struck a 2002 Dodge pickup driven by John Gallagher of Conway, South Carolina. A wheel fell off the truck during the crash and struck a 2018 Volvo. A motorcyclist struck the median after swerving to avoid the truck tire.

Police said they believe Wolf suffered a medical incident prior to the crash. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Malibu was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.