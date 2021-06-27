TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Wrong-way crash kills motorist in Oakdale, Suffolk police say

By Newsday Staff
Print

A Hempstead man driving the wrong way early Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale struck another vehicle heading in the other direction, killing the driver, Suffolk police said.

Noel Pastora, 56, faces a driving while intoxicated charge after police said he struck a vehicle at 1:49 a.m. as he drove westbound on the eastbound Sunrise Highway near Locust Avenue. The other driver, Dominick Capizola, 73, of Sayville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Pastora was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Scenes along Oak Beach Road and Savanah Walk
Babylon moves ahead with Oak Beach water system upgrade despite objections
Jacquelyn Simone, senior policy analyst at the Coalition
LIRR riders want MTA to deal with aggressive panhandlers at Penn Station
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Oyster
Federal government wants to depose Oyster Bay supervisor
Samantha Mack in a hallway at Calhoun High
Reflections on an academic year like no other
The East Hampton Town Board voted 5-0 at
Free shuttle service to Montauk returns to East End
Manor Field Park in Huntington Station on Friday
Move from park to senior center upsets food pantry volunteers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?