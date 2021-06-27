A Hempstead man driving the wrong way early Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale struck another vehicle heading in the other direction, killing the driver, Suffolk police said.

Noel Pastora, 56, faces a driving while intoxicated charge after police said he struck a vehicle at 1:49 a.m. as he drove westbound on the eastbound Sunrise Highway near Locust Avenue. The other driver, Dominick Capizola, 73, of Sayville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Pastora was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.