Man drove wrong way in West Babylon, nearly hit 2 police vehicles, Suffolk cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A wrong-way driver nearly struck two Suffolk police vehicles head on in West Babylon Wednesday night, prompting officers to turn around and quickly pull over the Brentwood man for reckless driving, authorities said.

Miguel Caban, 57, was driving a 1999 Ford pickup at about 7:25 p.m. westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 109 when he nearly caused the head-on collision with a patrol car and an unmarked police vehicle, both from the department’s First Precinct, officials said.

“The officers turned around and initiated a traffic stop and arrested Caban,” police said.

Caban was arrested and charged with reckless driving and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said. He was also issued several summonses for traffic infractions, police said.

Caban was taken into custody and expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

