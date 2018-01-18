TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Both drivers hurt in LIE wrong-way crash near Sagtikos

Scene of the wrong-way crash on the Long

Scene of the wrong-way crash on the Long Island Expressway on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A wrong-way driver slammed head-on into another vehicle on the Long Island Expressway late Wednesday, and both drivers suffered injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Tynetta King, 48, of Amityville, was driving her 1995 Jeep Wrangler westbound in the eastbound lanes of the South Service Road about 11:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

She entered an LIE off ramp in the area of the Sagtikos Parkway interchange on the Commack/Brentwood border — headed the wrong way — and collided with an oncoming eastbound 1998 Honda driven by Lee Segers, 31, of West Babylon, police said.

Segers was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and King was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

King was issued a field appearance ticket for driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, and was given three citations for traffic violations, police said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

