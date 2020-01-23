TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Vote on removing Wyandanch library trustee postponed

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
The Wyandanch public library has postponed a vote on removing one of its trustees until Jan. 29.

The five-member volunteer board is expected to vote on the removal of trustee Judith Graham-Guerrier. The board in November voted to launch an investigation into Graham-Guerrier, 72, who has been a trustee for seven years.  The investigation, which was conducted by an attorney hired by the board, Candace Gomez of Garden City, concluded this month.

The vote to remove Graham-Guerrier, whose term ends in April, is based on numerous charges, including advocacy against the library budget, breach of executive session confidentiality, improper interference with library staff members and disrupting meetings on Oct. 23 and Dec. 23, during which Suffolk County police were called by board president Ghenya Grant.  

Grant had sent a letter to Graham-Guerrier stating that the meeting would take place Friday, but a flyer was put up on Jan. 22 in the front of the library announcing the meeting would take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be at the library, 14 S. 20th St.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

