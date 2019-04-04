TODAY'S PAPER
Wyandanch residents vote down library budget

Voters defeated the proposed Wyandanch Public Library budget.

Voters defeated the proposed Wyandanch Public Library budget. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
The Wyandanch Public Library’s proposed budget, which carried a nearly 39 percent tax increase, has been voted down by residents, according to unofficial results.

The nearly $2.8 million budget was defeated 116 to 96, according to library trustee Judith Graham-Guerrier and write-in candidate Katrina Crawford, who were present as the votes were counted Tuesday night. Library board president Ghenya Grant on Wednesday declined to comment on the vote, saying only that the board was “in consultation with legal counsel.” Library attorney David Cohen of Melville, who was present when the votes were tallied, said they have not been certified and could not estimate when it would happen.

Crawford, who waged a write-in campaign after the board voted to leave her name off the ballot because of what Grant said were concerns about Crawford’s residency, appeared to be victorious. Crawford received 100 votes while incumbent Khristian Jones got 94 votes, according to the unofficial tally.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

