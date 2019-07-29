A Wyandanch man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday after colliding with a vehicle attempting a left turn in the hamlet, Suffolk County police said

Martin Newkirk, 50, was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle late Sunday afternoon at the intersection of South 24th Street and Straight Path in Wyandanch when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Murano, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Diane King, 62, also of Wyandanch, was heading northbound on Straight Path at about 5:30 p.m. when she made a left turn onto South 24th Street and collided with Newkirk, police said.

Police did not say what road Newkirk was traveling on or which direction he was headed.

Newkirk was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

King and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to the same hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.