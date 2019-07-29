TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Motorcyclist killed in Wyandanch crash, Suffolk police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

A Wyandanch man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday after colliding with a vehicle attempting a left turn in the hamlet, Suffolk County police said

Martin Newkirk, 50, was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle late Sunday afternoon at the intersection of South 24th Street and Straight Path in Wyandanch when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Murano, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Diane King, 62, also of Wyandanch, was heading northbound on Straight Path at about 5:30 p.m. when she made a left turn onto South 24th Street and collided with Newkirk, police said.

Police did not say what road Newkirk was traveling on or which direction he was headed.

Newkirk was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

King and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to the same hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

David L. Ferguson. Pioneer for minority students at Stony Brook dies
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on 1600: Trump's Baltimore ravin' ignites racism row
Suffolk County police want new tools to help Gilgo case push for new technologies gains support
Enes Kanter, a former member of the New Young hoops fans join Enes Kanter at camp
State Police investigate a four-vehicle crash that killed Cops: 2 killed in 4-vehicle Meadowbrook crash
Alma Gonzalez, a home health aide, makes lunch Demand for home care workers outstripping supply
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search