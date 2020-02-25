TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Public to discuss proposed $12M tax break for Wyandanch apartments 

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
Print

The Babylon Industrial Development Agency will hold a public hearing Wednesday on giving a $12 million tax break to a new apartment building in Wyandanch.

The IDA is offering Albanese Organization Inc. of Garden City, a 30-year tax abatement for 11 Park Dr. a building being constructed to wrap around the Wyandanch LIRR parking garage that will have 94 affordable apartments for senior citizens. Selfhelp Community Services Inc., a not-for-profit independent living organization, will co-own the building, known as Building D, along with Albanese. The building is part of the town’s Wyandanch Rising redevelopment.

The PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, will save the company $854,867 in sales tax and nearly $11.29 million in property taxes, totaling $12.14 million in savings. The company, which is investing $40.5 million in the building, will have a 3% increase each year, paying $84,600 in the first year of the PILOT and $199,366 in the last year, with an estimated $4.02 million in property taxes paid over the life of the deal, according to IDA special projects manager Brendan Murphy.

The IDA gave Albanese a 40-year deal on their recently completed 123-unit building known as Building E, which will save them $15.5 million.The developer also received 40- and 30-year PILOTS for buildings A and B, which have 177 units and retail space. Those deals are estimated to save the company $22 million.

The hearing will take place at 8 a.m. at Babylon Old Town Hall, 47 W. Main St., Babylon.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, seen on Feb. Huntington supervisor defends handling of email, suspension
An undisclosed number of students at Lindenhurst High Lindenhurst schools: Ill students have gastric symptoms
Police at the scene of deadly crash where Man killed in Center Moriches crash
Long Beach has not had a permanent city For third time in 2 years, a Long Beach city manager steps down
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks Saturday after winning the Poll: NY Dems favor Sanders, Bloomberg
Firefighters battle the blaze Tuesday morning at Bunt Tenants evacuated during Copiague apartment blaze
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search