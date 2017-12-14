TODAY'S PAPER
Developers reveal more details about what’s next for project

More commercial space and apartments are planned for the $500M revitalization effort. Residents had questions about parking and hiring locals for permanent jobs.

Wyandanch Community Development Corp. executive director Sondra Cochran

Wyandanch Community Development Corp. executive director Sondra Cochran asks questions regarding the Wyandanch Rising redevelopment project on Dec. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Denise M. Bonilla
Residents on Wednesday night pressed government officials and the developer of the Wyandanch Rising revitalization on further details of the project’s next phase.

The more than three dozen residents in attendance of the meeting at the Wyandanch Senior Nutrition Center were given an overview of the next work being done by developer Albanese Organization Inc. of Garden City. The company has completed two apartment buildings with retail space and a nearby plaza with an ice skating rink. The work is part of the larger Wyandanch Rising initiative, a $500 million public-private revitalization effort that’s been moving forward since 2002.

Albanese chairman Russell Albanese told the crowd of plans for more apartments, commercial space and the creation of a health and wellness center that will house the county-owned Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center and a YMCA.

Some residents said they were caught off guard by all of the plans, others disappointed that some of the work will not begin until 2019. The residents pushed officials and Albanese on the hiring of locals for permanent jobs, how much parking would be given for the wellness center, and how the new LIRR station would be policed.

“I think this meeting could have happened a lot sooner,” said Jacqueline DeVille, chairwoman of the health center’s advisory board. “But as we go we’re just going to hold them all accountable.”

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2013 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

