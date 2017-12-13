TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police ask for help in ID of homeless man found dead

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
The Suffolk County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a homeless man who was found dead last month inside a vacant Wyandanch building.

The man, whose death is not believed to be criminal, was found dead at 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 30 inside an abandoned building at 1575 Straight Path, authorities said Wednesday.

Suffolk detectives believe the man was homeless and may be known as Luis. Authorities said he was a frequent presence near Straight Path and Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch.

The unidentified man is described as Hispanic, between 40 and 55, thin, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with dark brown and gray hair and a full beard. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray camouflage pants and black baseball cap at the time of his death.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to contact the Suffolk police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

