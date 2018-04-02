These Long Islanders definitely aren’t fair weather fans.

A group of about 60 Yankees die-hards were in a caravan en route to the Bronx Monday when they learned the opening day game was postponed until Tuesday.

The group — traveling with tents, food, booze and even a DJ — was disappointed, but they took the cancellation in stride, said Dominic Arpino, 29, of West Babylon.

They decided to turn around and tailgate anyway in Lindenhurst instead of Yankee Stadium.

“We all woke up at 5 a.m., just hoping they wouldn’t cancel it,” Arpino said. “We had the DJ here and everyone took the day off, so we all decided to bring the party back with us.”

They headed to Arpino’s cousin’s home in Lindenhurst at about 9:30 a.m., laid a tarp on the snow-covered ground in the backyard and erected canopies. The fans grilled burgers and hot dogs, passed around drinks and the DJ started spinning, Arpino said.

This wasn’t the first time Arpino and his childhood friends have tailgated on Long Island. Two years ago when a Yankees game was rescheduled because of rain, they took the party to a Bellmore backyard.

The group plans to head back to the ballpark Tuesday to see the Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We would have had a better time at the game, but we made the best out of it,” Arpino said.