TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Fans en route to Yankees game turn around, tailgate on LI

The group plans to head back to the ballpark Tuesday to see the Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays.

A group of Yankees fans decided to tailgate

A group of Yankees fans decided to tailgate in Lindenhurst instead of Yankee Stadium when snow postponed the opening day game on Monday. Photo Credit: Dominic Arpino

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

These Long Islanders definitely aren’t fair weather fans.

A group of about 60 Yankees die-hards were in a caravan en route to the Bronx Monday when they learned the opening day game was postponed until Tuesday.

The group — traveling with tents, food, booze and even a DJ — was disappointed, but they took the cancellation in stride, said Dominic Arpino, 29, of West Babylon.

They decided to turn around and tailgate anyway in Lindenhurst instead of Yankee Stadium.

“We all woke up at 5 a.m., just hoping they wouldn’t cancel it,” Arpino said. “We had the DJ here and everyone took the day off, so we all decided to bring the party back with us.”

They headed to Arpino’s cousin’s home in Lindenhurst at about 9:30 a.m., laid a tarp on the snow-covered ground in the backyard and erected canopies. The fans grilled burgers and hot dogs, passed around drinks and the DJ started spinning, Arpino said.

This wasn’t the first time Arpino and his childhood friends have tailgated on Long Island. Two years ago when a Yankees game was rescheduled because of rain, they took the party to a Bellmore backyard.

The group plans to head back to the ballpark Tuesday to see the Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We would have had a better time at the game, but we made the best out of it,” Arpino said.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

A New York City subway conductor from Long LIer saves a life on NYC subway, MTA says
Peter Visconti was arrested after a fatal crash Driver in 4-vehicle fatal crash high on drugs, complaint says
President Donald Trump, seen here on March 29, Trump appeals, wants defamation suit dismissed
A Town of Brookhaven truck clears snow from Storm drops about 3 to 6 inches of snow on LI
Traffic moves past the sign for the red Fee hikes proposed for red light cameras, golf carts
New Hempstead Village Trustee Jeffery Daniels speaks as New Village of Hempstead trustee sworn in