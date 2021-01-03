TODAY'S PAPER
Two dead after crash at red light in Yaphank, Suffolk police say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Two drivers were killed Saturday night in Yaphank when one rear-ended the other at a red light, propelling the struck SUV into the intersection, where it collided with another car, Suffolk police said.

The dead drivers were identified as Robert Manganaro, 70, of Yaphank, and Clydon Bazzey, 41, of Mastic Beach, according to a department news release.

The crashes occurred about 7:30 p.m. on William Floyd Parkway at Yaphank Woods Road: the 2017 Honda Accord being driven by Bazzey rear-ended the 2004 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Manganaro, whose vehicle then struck the third vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Maxima.

Manganaro was pronounced dead at the scene, Bazzey later at Stony Brook University Hospital, according to the release, which said the Maxima driver was brought to the same hospital "for treatment of minor injuries." That driver’s name was not listed in the release, which also did not say whether the police have determined what caused Bazzey to rear-end the Suburban.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

