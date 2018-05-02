TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Driver killed in overturn crash in Yaphank

A single-car crash in Yaphank claimed the life of the driver on Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A woman was killed Wednesday in a single-car crash in Yaphank, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was driving a 1999 Nissan Altima north on County Road 101 when she struck a post and sign and overturned north of Long Island Avenue about 9:15 a.m., police said.

She was pronounced dead at Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue, police said.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check, and detectives are investigating, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Sheira Brayer, author of the self-published paperback Motiv8: LI author to speak to moms of tweens and teens
John Venditto, left, and Edward Mangano leave the Genova testified he initially lied to prosecutors
The security presence at last year's Long Island NCPD: ‘Large contingent’ of cops at LI Marathon
Designer Sherrill Canet in the dining room of How a decorator’s LI home turned into ‘design lab’
A Walmart tractor trailer hit an overpass on Cops: Tractor trailer hits parkway overpass
GOP State Sen. Tom Croci at a news Croci joins list of GOP pols who won't run in Nov.