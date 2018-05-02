A woman was killed Wednesday in a single-car crash in Yaphank, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was driving a 1999 Nissan Altima north on County Road 101 when she struck a post and sign and overturned north of Long Island Avenue about 9:15 a.m., police said.

She was pronounced dead at Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue, police said.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check, and detectives are investigating, police said.