Two hurt in Yaphank crash, Suffolk officials say

Scene of a serious crash on Yaphank Middle

Scene of a serious crash on Yaphank Middle Island Road in Yaphank early Wednesday morning. Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two people were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries following an early morning two-vehicle crash in Yaphank Wednesday, Suffolk County officials said.

Suffolk police said the crash, on Yaphank Middle Island Road, was reported in a 911 call at 5:26 a.m.

Police said the road was closed between East Bartlett and Longwood roads as a result. They could not immediately say when it would reopen.

Fire officials said the Yaphank Fire Department and Middle Island Ambulance responded to the scene and said two people were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles was cut apart by firefighters using the Jaws of Life in order to gain access to the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

