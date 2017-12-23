TODAY'S PAPER
Child hurt, woman dies after being hit by car, police say

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a woman died and a child was hurt after being hit by a car at Horseblock Road near Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Victoralcorn.com

By Mark Morales mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
A woman was killed and a child was seriously injured after a car hit both pedestrians near a roadway in Yaphank on Saturday evening, Suffolk County police said.

The victims were struck near Horseblock Road and Yaphank Avenue about 5 p.m., police said.

The Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Horseblock Road when it hit the pedestrians, police said.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital, where the woman died, police said. Police did not release the names or ages of the woman and child.

The child was being treated for serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle also was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the accident happened.

With Jean-Paul Salamanca

