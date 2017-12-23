A woman was killed and a child was seriously injured after a car hit both pedestrians near a roadway in Yaphank on Saturday evening, Suffolk County police said.

The victims were struck near Horseblock Road and Yaphank Avenue about 5 p.m., police said.

The Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Horseblock Road when it hit the pedestrians, police said.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital, where the woman died, police said. Police did not release the names or ages of the woman and child.

The child was being treated for serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle also was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the accident happened.

With Jean-Paul Salamanca