A 31-year-old Brentwood woman was killed and her 7-year-old daughter seriously injured after a car hit both in Yaphank on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

A Hyundai Elantra heading eastbound on Horseblock Road at about 5 p.m. struck the mother and daughter after they stepped into the roadway near Yaphank Avenue, police said.

Both victims were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where the mother was pronounced dead, police said. The child was later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said Sunday.

The 60-year-old driver of the Hyundai, a resident of Shirley, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. She was treated and released. Police did not release the the driver’s identity. The victims’ identities were being withheld Sunday until the notification of relatives, authorities said.

Good Samaritans pulled off the road and administered CPR to the victims until help arrived, said Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of department for the South Country Ambulance Company, which coordinated the rescue effort.

“When I saw them I realized that we were dealing with a true tragedy,” Miglino said. “And they looked like two individuals that clearly needed assistance.”

The mother and daughter were both in cardiac arrest and had no pulse by the time first responders arrived, Miglino said.

The child was revived in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, Miglino said, adding that those who stopped to help saved the young girl’s life.

“Their efforts at the scene are what made any resuscitation possible,” Miglino said. “They were true heroes that night.”

Police impounded the Hynudai for a safety check and no criminal charges have been filed, authorities said.

The investigation is continuing and police asked anyone with information about the accident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

With Jean-Paul Salamanca