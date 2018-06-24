Brookhaven Town is investigating a Rottweiler’s attack that killed two Yorkshire terriers in Selden on Thursday, officials said.

Chelsea Houston, 23, of Selden, said she was taking her Yorkies, Sebastian and Holly, for a walk on Thursday evening when she noticed the unleashed Rottweiler approaching, without barking or growling, and suddenly crossing the street.

“I believe that that dog was coming after me,” she said. “They were attacked and they were trying to protect me.”

The Rottweiler, which she estimated to be “easily” about 160 pounds, first took Sebastian — who weighs 8 to 9 pounds — into his mouth.

“It was so quick, I don’t even know,” she said. “There was no saving them, they were done.”

Suffolk County police confirmed the attack on Charles Street in Selden and said the case is in the hands of the town.

Houston said the owner told her afterward that “he would buy us two new dogs and that the situation couldn’t be avoided.”

The Rottweiler’s owner declined to comment on Sunday.

Her family has had Sebastian, 10, since he was a puppy and rescued Holly, 8, a few years ago.

She said her family has reached out to town authorities to try to make sure the Rottweiler is taken out of the house.

“Our biggest concern that it’s going to happen again, that it’s going to happen to a child,” she said. “We’re going to take every step that we can to make sure our block is safe again.”

The Rottweiler remains with its owner as the Town of Brookhaven investigates, officials said.

The town needs a court order to confiscate the dog, spokesman Jack Krieger said Sunday. The matter will be handled by the town’s legal department on Monday.

“The town cannot just confiscate a dog because it’s actually considered personal property,” he said. “You’ve got to go through the legal system to do that. You can’t just confiscate somebody’s pet.”