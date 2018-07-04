Sunken Meadow State Park after parking lots reach capacity
Orient Beach State Park and Wildwood State Park also were closed due to overcapacity.
State parks officials have closed Sunken Meadow Park after it reached capacity, and are directing park goers to other nearby parks.
Officials announced the Sunken Meadow closure at about noon, saying all 7,200 parking spots were occupied.
