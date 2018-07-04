TODAY'S PAPER
Sunken Meadow State Park after parking lots reach capacity

A sign indicates Sunken Meadow Park is full

A sign indicates Sunken Meadow Park is full in the lie just before exit 52 in Dix Hills on July 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday/Kenneth Sawchuk

By Kadia Goba kadia.goba@newsday.com
State parks officials have closed Sunken Meadow Park after it reached capacity, and are directing park goers to other nearby parks.

Officials announced the Sunken Meadow closure at about noon, saying all 7,200 parking spots were occupied.

Orient Beach State Park and Wildwood State Park also were closed due to overcapacity.

