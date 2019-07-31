A car struck three young boys, two brothers and their cousin, in a predawn collision that closed Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The eldest of the boys, age 13, was in critical condition at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with life-threatening injuries, police said. His brother, age 9, was in serious condition at Good Samaritan, while the third boy, age 12, was in stable condition. The identities of the three have not been released.

Police said the trio left a home on 32nd Street in Copiague and were headed to a nearby 7-Eleven when they were struck in the road by a westbound vehicle near the northwest corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path at about 3:55 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and police said the initial investigation by First Squad detectives has indicated no criminality involved.

A photo from the scene showed a Dodge Stratus sedan, windshield shattered and hood dented, its headlights on and a door open, with two police officers standing near it.

The New York State Department of Transportation is reporting Sunrise Highway is closed in both directions between North Wellwood Avenue and Great Neck Road. It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed.

With Joan Gralla