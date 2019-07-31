TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
SEARCH
80° Good Morning
Long Island

Three boys hit by car in predawn collision in Lindenhurst, police say

Three boys, two brothers and a cousin, were struck by a car on Sunrise Highway as they walked to a nearby convenience store just before 4 a.m. in Lindenhurst Wednesday, Suffolk County police said. All three were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. (Credit: James Carbone)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

 A car struck three young boys, two brothers and their cousin, in a predawn collision that closed Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The eldest of the boys, age 13, was in critical condition at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with life-threatening injuries, police said.  His brother, age 9, was in serious condition at Good Samaritan, while the third boy, age 12, was in stable condition. The identities of the three have not been released.

Police said the trio left a home on 32nd Street in Copiague and were headed to a nearby 7-Eleven when they were struck in the road by a westbound vehicle near the northwest corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path at about 3:55 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and police said the initial investigation by First Squad detectives has indicated no criminality involved.

A photo from the scene showed a Dodge Stratus sedan, windshield shattered and hood dented, its headlights on and a door open, with two police officers standing near it.

The New York State Department of Transportation is reporting Sunrise Highway is closed in both directions between North Wellwood Avenue and Great Neck Road. It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed.

With Joan Gralla

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Queen + Adam Lambert perform in concert at Queen, more to headline Global Citizen Festival
The cast of "The Emperor's New Clothes" at LI shows kids will love this weekend
Camp Anchor adviser Kathy Ryan, left, shows camper Students produce own garden at solar house
This almost-6-acre Medford property includes nine paddocks, 22 LI horse property on almost 6 acres lists for $799,990
Mark Cronin runs John's Crazy Socks with his Wyandanch Rising project enters second phase
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren hug at 1600: Democrats debate beating Trump vs. themselves
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search