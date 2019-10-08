TODAY'S PAPER
Sunrise Highway, William Floyd Parkway closed for truck fire, police say

Firefighters battle a truck fire on eastbound Sunrise

Firefighters battle a truck fire on eastbound Sunrise Highway in Shirley early Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed in Shirley early Tuesday after, police said, a box truck caught fire just east of the exit for William Floyd Parkway.

Suffolk County police said the eastbound road was closed at Exit 58 and said the northbound William Floyd Parkway also was closed between Montauk Highway and Sunrise Highway. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was reported at 5:19 a.m. The road was not expected to be closed long.

Fire officials said firefighters from Mastic responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The Brookhaven Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

