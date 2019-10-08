Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed in Shirley early Tuesday after, police said, a box truck caught fire just east of the exit for William Floyd Parkway.

Suffolk County police said the eastbound road was closed at Exit 58 and said the northbound William Floyd Parkway also was closed between Montauk Highway and Sunrise Highway. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was reported at 5:19 a.m. The road was not expected to be closed long.

Fire officials said firefighters from Mastic responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The Brookhaven Fire Department was called for mutual aid.