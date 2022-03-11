TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Hochul: Multi-million dollar plan will expand child care centers on SUNY campuses

Nassau Community College is among the Long Island

Nassau Community College is among the Long Island colleges that will receive funding as part of a multi-million dollar plan to expand child care centers on SUNY campuses.  Credit: Barry Sloan

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

A new multi-million dollar initiative has been launched to expand and create high-quality child care centers across State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

As part of the initiative, $4.5 million in federal and state funding will be distributed to support current child care centers at SUNY campuses — with a focus on areas where few child care facilities exist.

Among the Long Island colleges that will receive that funding are Stony Brook University, Nassau Community College, Farmingdale State College and Suffolk County Community College.

The initiative will also feature a program to train new child care professionals and the development of a long-term plan to eliminate child care deserts across SUNY, which Hochul listed as one of her State of the State goals. Hochul’s executive budget will have $10.8 million to support creating additional child care centers on SUNY campuses.

"Child care services are a critical part of our economic recovery, providing parents much-needed support as they pursue an education or join the workforce," Hochul said. "This funding is an important step toward my administration's goal of eliminating child care deserts across SUNY campuses statewide and adequately investing in our state's students, faculty, and working parents."

SUNY served 1,200 student parents during the 2020-2021 academic year, with more than 4,000 child care spots across the 46 SUNY campuses that have a child care center onsite, according to Hochul’s office. Roughly 18 more centers are currently needed to fully cover all 64 of SUNY's campuses statewide.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Latest Long Island News

Hasan Suleman with his father, Javed Suleman. Hasan
Teen killed in crash with NICE bus dreamed of being a doctor
Yulisa Vera and her daughter Adrianna Cardona, 9,
Forecast: LI should dodge 'bomb cyclone,' but storm will bring rain, sleet and snow
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo
Brian Laundrie told his parents he killed Gabby Petito, lawsuit alleges
Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy, along with other public officials,
Village unveils new police vehicles with automatic license plate readers
Christopher Ellis outside the Nassau County Courthouse in
Judge declines to dismiss murder case in 1990 shooting
Denise Wiggins, of Wyandanch, picks up food at
More demand at LI food banks as grocery, gas prices rise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?