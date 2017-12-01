Here comes the supermoon, in all its glory, on Sunday night
With skies expected to be mostly clear on Long Island, this year’s “first, last and only supermoon” should be visible.
Phones at the ready, Instagrammers.
Sunday night brings a supermoon, which can be considered the year’s “first, last and only supermoon,” according to EarthSky.org, a site that offers daily updates on the night sky.
Such a phenomenon occurs, practically speaking, when the moon is full at just about the same time that it’s at perigee — that’s when its monthly elliptical orbit brings...
