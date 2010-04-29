Suspect charged in robbery of woman in Lynbrook
One of three men who police said pistol-whipped and robbed a woman at gunpoint on a Lynbrook street has been charged in the robbery.
Nassau County police said Jamel Jenkins, 32, of 161 Miriam Pkwy., Elmont, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.
It was not immediately clear what role police believe Jenkins played in the robbery.
Police said a woman walking along Merrick Road near Crab Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday was approached by two men. One grabbed her by the hair and threatened her with a handgun. The suspect then struck the woman with the gun and stole her pocketbook, which contained $460 in cash and gold, police said.
The suspects fled to a waiting car driven by a third man, police said.
The woman was treated at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside and released.
Police are still searching for the other two suspects.