SUV slams into Copiague home, catches fire after 4-vehicle collision, Suffolk police says 

The Copiague Fire Department and Ambulances from the

The Copiague Fire Department and Ambulances from the Amityville and North Lindenhurst Fire Departments and the North Amityville Fire Company responded to a four car accident at Dixon Avenue and Greta Neck Road about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 1 Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A four-vehicle crash on Great Neck Road in Copiague on Wednesday night ended with an SUV "fully engulfed in flames" on a homeowner's property, police said.

All four drivers escaped serious injury though they all were taken to local hospitals, Suffolk police said.

The approximately 8:39 p.m. collisions near Dixon Ave. began when a Chevrolet SUV, driven by an adult, rear-ended the vehicle in front.

That caused a chain reaction and two more vehicles were rear-ended, police said.

"The Chevrolet veered off the road, coming to a stop on a residential property and became fully engulfed in flames," the police said.

"Multiple" fire departments and ambulances responded, they said.

None of the drivers' identities were released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

