A four-vehicle crash on Great Neck Road in Copiague on Wednesday night ended with an SUV "fully engulfed in flames" on a homeowner's property, police said.

All four drivers escaped serious injury though they all were taken to local hospitals, Suffolk police said.

The approximately 8:39 p.m. collisions near Dixon Ave. began when a Chevrolet SUV, driven by an adult, rear-ended the vehicle in front.

That caused a chain reaction and two more vehicles were rear-ended, police said.

"The Chevrolet veered off the road, coming to a stop on a residential property and became fully engulfed in flames," the police said.

"Multiple" fire departments and ambulances responded, they said.

None of the drivers' identities were released.