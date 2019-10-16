A night watchman found another swastika spray-painted on a building in Nissequogue River State Park in Kings Park on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement, as he vowed that the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will investigate.

It's the second discovery in less than a week of the hateful symbol at the park.

On Thursday, two swastikas were found painted on an abandoned building there, a parks spokesman said Friday. Cuomo had directed the hate crimes task force to investigate at that time and vowed to have those responsible prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

In the statement Wednesday, the governor said "I am absolutely disgusted not only by this blatant display of anti-Semitism, but also by the disturbing increase in bias-related crimes that are intended to divide and instill fear in our communities."

There was a similar discovery in February, when a jogger reported finding a swastika in the park along with a white supremacist slogan. It wasn't clear if anyone was arrested in that case.

The 521-acre park, located along the Nissequogue River off St. Johnland Road, is the site of the old Kings Park Psychiatric Center, and several buildings from that complex, now abandoned, still stand.

"In New York we have absolutely zero tolerance for hate or discrimination of any kind, and we will always stand up and speak out against it in the strongest terms," Cuomo said in the statement.