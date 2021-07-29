Swimming limited at Hempstead beaches after reported shark sighting

Swimming will be limited to knee-deep only at Hempstead beaches, after a reported shark sighting at Jones Beach State Park, a town spokesman said Thursday.

The sighting was reported at the park's Central Mall, Hempstead spokesman Michael Caputo said.

A representative from the state parks system was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

After two blacktip sharks were spotted about 20 yards offshore Wednesday, Hempstead lifeguards cleared the waters. Activity was then limited to knee-deep and waist-deep swimming for the rest of the day, according to Hempstead Supervisor Donald X. Clavin Jr.

Long Beach lifeguards reopened beaches on Wednesday after they were closed for about 90 minutes due to a shark sighting near Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach city spokesman John McNally said.

Nickerson Beach was also closed to swimming Wednesday.

Swimming was allowed to resume at Long Beach beaches and Nickerson Beach on Thursday.

The Island’s now cleaner waters, biologists say, are one reason both bait fish and the sharks that eat them have become more frequent visitors.

On Tuesday, swimming at Jones Beach State Park was halted for most of the day after a few sharks were seen 250 to 300 yards offshore. Swimming resumed Wednesday.

The state parks department, state and Nassau police and local officials say they heightened safeguards — increasing patrols by air, land and sea — to search for sharks.