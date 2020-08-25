An Oceanside woman stole more than $100,000 from the Syosset law firm where she worked as the office manager, giving herself dozens of unauthorized salary increases, Nassau police and prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cami Turchin, 49, of Franklin Place, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree grand larceny and nine counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

She was arraigned Tuesday in Mineola and released on her own recognizance.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said that between March 24, 2017, and Feb. 8, 2019, Turchin, an office manager for Chesney, Nicholas & Brower, LLP, stole $104,000 from the firm’s business account for her personal use.

“This former office manager allegedly exploited her position of trust by giving herself at least 38 unauthorized salary increases, and stole a total of more than $104,000, in a two-year period,” Singas said. “Small businesses are integral to the success of our communities and allegedly using your former employer as a personal piggy bank is an egregious abuse of trust.”

Turchin's defense attorney, Louis Galgano, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As office manager, Turchin oversaw the law firm's payroll and was an authorized signer on the company’s business account. Turchin allegedly gave herself dozens of unauthorized salary increases, ranging from $237 to $3,114, prosecutors said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They said Turchin also endorsed nine checks from the law firm’s account, made payable to her landlord for her apartment rental and completed 13 Amazon purchases of mostly T-shirts and sweatshirts without the company's knowledge.

Turchin used the stolen funds to pay debit card purchases, telephone bills and food shopping bills, prosecutors said.

The law firm, which did not return calls for comment, eventually discovered the lost funds and notified police.

Turchin has since paid $25,000 in restitution to the firm, prosecutors said. She is due back in court on Oct. 16.