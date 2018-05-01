A public hearing Tuesday night for a proposed mixed-use development adjacent to the Long Island Expressway is expected to draw a large crowd, both in support and opposed to the project.

Some of the support for the 92.8-acre Syosset Park project comes from residents who successfully defeated a previous proposal to build a shopping mall on the site. Opposition is based both on the size of the development and concerns about the potential health risks of building on the former Superfund site.

Syosset Park Development LLC — comprising Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group and Manhasset-based Castagna Realty Co. — plans to build 625 town houses and condominiums, two hotels, a 30-acre park, stores, offices and restaurants on the site of the former Cerro Wire plant, a town landfill and a still-active town public works complex.

The hearing, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Syosset High School auditorium, is about the developers’ draft environmental impact statement. The town will accept written comments until June 4, a deadline that a town official said would likely be extended to ensure more residents can give their opinions on the proposal.

Residents at a developer’s presentation of renderings and models in March said they worried that building on the site would expose future residents and visitors to contaminants and demanded independent testing of the site. An online petition posted by Syosset resident Kevin McKenna that calls for independent testing had nearly 700 names by late Tuesday afternoon.

Syosset Central School District Superintendent Thomas Rogers in an April 26 letter to residents called for “an independent evaluation of the site and potential risks.” The district’s South Grove Elementary School borders the development site.

Charles Davis, senior vice president of development for Simon, said the project can only proceed if the site is deemed safe to build on by state and federal environmental agencies.

Supporters of the project include residents who are relieved that an earlier proposal by Michigan-based Taubman Centers Inc. to build a sprawling shopping mall on the site failed, and officials with local athletic groups eager to use the park.

The project is expected to create economic benefits for Oyster Bay Town in the form of property taxes, mortgage taxes, construction jobs and permanent jobs. In a March 2018 bond prospectus town officials said the revenue streams had not been quantified, but compared them to the Country Pointe at Plainview mixed-use project that is under construction. Country Pointe is projected to generate $2.3 million in annual property taxes for Oyster Bay.

“Due to a substantially commercial component, the overall economic benefit from Syosset Park is expected to significantly exceed Country Pointe at Plainview,” the bond prospectus said.

The landfill and the Cerro Wire property — both former Superfund sites — were remediated in the 1990s. The Superfund program is responsible for cleaning up some of the most contaminated sites in the country.

Town officials say the landfill is capped, and monitored and tested regularly, with samples evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But opponents of the project said additional testing is necessary because of concerns about potential radiation and other contamination.

EPA officials did not respond to questions about the site. The agency oversaw the earlier cleanup of the landfill site.

The Cerro site will be further “remediated to be protective of the site’s contemplated use...” state Department of Environmental Conservation representatives said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.