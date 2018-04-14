Law enforcement agencies on Long Island and New York City are bolstering security and intensifying patrols following Friday night’s military airstrikes in Syria, but they say there are no specific or credible threats to the region.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States, working in coordination with Britain and France, had launched airstrikes on Syrian targets to punish President Bashar Assad for an April 7 chemical attack on civilians in the town of Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Syria had denied launching the chemical attack, which first responders and activists said killed more than 40 people.

The NYPD said Saturday that it was “closely monitoring” the situation along with its intelligence-bureau liaisons stationed abroad.

“There is no nexus to New York City, nor are there any credible threats to New York City, at this time,” NYPD spokesman Phillip Walzak said. “Counterterror officers have been deployed in and around the City out of an abundance of caution.”

Nassau police also said while there are not credible threats to the county or its residents, the department has increased patrols in targeted areas.

“In light of the United States military action in Syria, the Nassau County Police Intelligence Unit is working closely with federal, state, and local officials,” the department said Saturday. “County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder want to assure residents that there are no credible threats to Nassau County at this time, but police have intensified patrols in all areas of concern.”

Suffolk police said it was “monitoring intelligence from federal, state and regional law enforcement partners. Presently there is no increased specific threat to Suffolk County.”

Port Authority Police, which protects the metropolitan area’s three main airports as well as bridges, tunnels and bus stations, have been instructed to “stay vigilant,” said Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.