Three of the five top prize tickets for the Sunday Take 5 drawing were sold in Suffolk County — two at a gas station on Montauk Highway in Amityville, the other in Riverhead, officials said.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 13, 20 and 21, according to the New York Lottery.

First prize was worth a cool $10,686.50 for the winning ticket holders in Riverhead, Brooklyn and Queensbury. The Amityville tickets — apparently sold to the same winner or ticket purchaser — were worth a total of twice the top prize, or $21,373, the lottery announced Monday.

The winning Amityville tickets were sold by ZSL Inc., at 318 Merrick Rd. [Montauk Highway]. The winning ticket in Riverhead was sold at a Speedway gas station at 870 Old Country Rd.

Take 5 is drawn every evening at 11:21 p.m. and winners need to hit all five numbers selected from a field ranging from 1 to 39.