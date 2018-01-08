TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead tax receiver’s advice for those who prepaid for 2018

Tax receiver says property owners who paid early in hopes of claiming a deduction should talk with their mortgage company to avoid double-billing.

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin, center, speaks with Rodolfo Rios of Levittown, left, and Barry Freedberg of Roslyn as they pay their taxes on Dec. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin is to urge property owners who prepaid their 2018 taxes to consult with their mortgage companies to avoid getting double-billed.

Clavin is to hold a news conference Monday morning at his office in Hempstead.

Nearly 10,000 town residents visited Clavin’s office during the final week of 2017 to prepay their 2017-2018 second-half school taxes and 2018 general taxes in the hope that they’d be able to claim a deduction.

“Make a New Year’s resolution and save some stress by picking up a phone with your tax receipt in hand and contact your mortgage provider today,” Clavin said in a news release.

Headshot
