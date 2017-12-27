Relief is on the way for some of Long Island’s overwhelmed town tax receivers as office hours were extended and Suffolk County provided additional clerical workers to help handle the flood of property owners looking to pay their 2018 tax bill before the end of the year.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he directed his staff to contact every town tax receiver office in Suffolk to alert them that county clerical staff would be available to them at no charge.

Town tax receivers on Wednesday continued to face lines of property owners out the door and phones ringing nonstop as Long Islanders rushed to prepay taxes in the hopes of deducting the payments this year, before a federal cap on state and local tax deductions goes into effect next year.

“These are extraordinary circumstances we are all dealing with as Long Islanders and we have to do everything that we can to assist our residents,” Bellone said in a statement Wednesday.

The new federal tax code’s $10,000 deduction cap on state and local income, sales and property taxes won’t cover the full amount that many Long Islanders pay. In 2016, average property tax bills were $11,232 in Nassau and $9,333 in Suffolk, according to an analysis by Attom Data Solutions, a California-based company that tracks real estate data.

Hours after President Donald Trump signed the $1.5 trillion federal tax bill into law last Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order allowing payment this month of all or partial 2018 taxes in towns and counties that usually do not allow it, including Nassau.

Some towns struggled to meet the demand.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The online tax payment function was unavailable on the Smithtown tax receiver’s website Wednesday. No one answered the phone in the Huntington Town tax receiver’s office and Shelter Island Tax Receiver Annmarie Seddio said she was too busy to speak.

The Babylon Town tax receiver’s office is to open on Friday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., a day that is otherwise a town holiday. The Southampton Town tax receivers office will stay open until 4 p.m. that day while the rest of town hall will close at noon.

Hempstead Town’s tax receiver office, usually closed on weekends, will offer extended hours during the week and open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All of the effort may be futile for taxpayers because the IRS has not ruled on whether 2018 local tax prepayments will be deductible in 2017 federal tax returns. Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) on Wednesday sent a letter to the IRS urging it to allow taxpayers to deduct their 2018 payments in 2017.

With Nicholas Spangler