A teenager in a stolen car led Suffolk County sheriffs and police on a 45-minute chase Wednesday night that ended shortly after he bailed out on a dead-end dirt road at the Brookhaven National Laboratory, authorities said.

The driver, 16, was caught after a foot chase, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, the lead agency on the case.

Law enforcement officials in four jurisdictions now want to question the driver of the red Toyota Camry, said Michael Sharkey, chief deputy sheriff at the sheriff’s office.

Riverhead Town police want to know if he was the person who stole the Camry on Wednesday morning from a repair shop, Sharkey said. Federal police want him for trespassing onto the laboratory grounds and Suffolk police want to ask where he was because he had been reported missing Wednesday, Sharkey said.

The teenager’s name was not released Wednesday night as authorities prepared charges: driving while impaired by drugs, reckless driving and possession of stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

No one was injured, Sharkey said, but the Camry was damaged.

The chase started about 9 p.m. on the westbound Long Island Expressway, near Exit 70 in Manorville, when a deputy sheriff tried to pull over the Camry, which did not have any plates and was going about 80 mph, Sharkey said.

“The person starts to pull over and then takes off,” he said.

The Camry took Exit 68 going north on the William Floyd Parkway, then made a right onto the Brookhaven National Laboratory grounds, the chief deputy sheriff said.

With a police helicopter, canine unit and Suffolk police backing up two sheriff’s vehicles in the chase, Sharkey said, the driver turned onto a dirt road on the lab grounds and hit a berm at road’s end. The driver jumped out of the Toyota and ran through the woods but was eventually caught by the two deputy sheriffs, officials said.

The teenager was in custody at the sheriff’s headquarters in Riverhead early Thursday as investigators pieced together their cases.