Cops: Westhampton Beach man made threatening call to police

Westhampton Beach police arrested a man Wednesday on charges of allegedly making threatening calls to police.

Police said David Krouse, 63, of Westhampton Beach, first called Southampton Town Police about 3 p.m. Wednesday, though he'd intended to call Westhampton Beach Police, and threatened violence against the police department.

Southampton police notified Westhampton Beach police, who then evacuated Village Hall and the police department.

Police arrested Krouse, who was charged with making a terroristic threat. He was set to be arraigned Thursday in Westhampton Beach Village Court.

Krouse was previously charged Jan. 18 with disorderly conduct and fighting with violent behavior, according to court records. He was given an appearance ticket for Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip and released without bail. He was initially ordered to return to court March 9.

He was represented by Legal Aid and his defense attorney’s information was not available.