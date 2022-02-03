TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Westhampton Beach man made threatening call to police

Westhampton Beach Village Hall, which houses the police

Westhampton Beach Village Hall, which houses the police department. Credit: Erin Geismar

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Westhampton Beach police arrested a man Wednesday on charges of allegedly making threatening calls to police.

Police said David Krouse, 63, of Westhampton Beach, first called Southampton Town Police about 3 p.m. Wednesday, though he'd intended to call Westhampton Beach Police, and threatened violence against the police department.

Southampton police notified Westhampton Beach police, who then evacuated Village Hall and the police department.

Police arrested Krouse, who was charged with making a terroristic threat. He was set to be arraigned Thursday in Westhampton Beach Village Court.

Krouse was previously charged Jan. 18 with disorderly conduct and fighting with violent behavior, according to court records. He was given an appearance ticket for Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip and released without bail. He was initially ordered to return to court March 9.

He was represented by Legal Aid and his defense attorney’s information was not available.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

