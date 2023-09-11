9/11 ceremonies across Long Island, from Point Lookout to Riverhead, remember those lost

This story was reported by Tiffany Cusaac-Smith , Nicholas Spangler and Joe Werkmeister . It was written by Spangler.

Twenty-two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, Long Islanders gathered to honor neighbors, co-workers and family members killed that day, along with those who have been lost since.

In ceremonies from Point Lookout in Hempstead to Smithtown, Babylon and points east, they performed familiar, somber rituals: reading aloud the names of the dead, laying wreaths, tolling bells, observing moments of silence.

Nearly 500 Long Islanders were killed when militants from al-Qaida flew two planes into the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, killing 2,753 people. Hundreds more were killed in crashes of hijacked planes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Even more have died since, including first responders and survivors felled by cancers contracted after inhaling noxious dust at Ground Zero during early desperate days of rescue and months of cleanup. Nesconset’s 9/11 Responders Remembered Park, which memorializes responders who died of 9/11-related diseases, already has more than 2,000 names, John Feal, a former demolition supervisor who helped create the monument, said in a phone interview. “This year I’m adding 359.”

In Calverton, where two dozen people gathered at the Riverhead World Trade Center Memorial, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar remembered the first responders from the FDNY, NYPD and other agencies who died in the attack.

“They left home not knowing they would never return home to hug their loved ones or continue on with their lives,” said Aguiar, who was an NYPD sergeant on 9/11.

A row of United States flags lined the perimeter of Riley Avenue around the memorial site. Flowers were placed in front of a plaque that reads, “In memory of those who perished and served at the World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2001.”

Long Islanders gather in the rain at Point Lookout for the solemn commemoration. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Hal Lindstrom, 75, of Calverton, who spearheaded the memorial project, recalled how he'd waked one morning not long after the attacks and told his wife he was going to build a memorial. He drew two circles on a piece of paper and brought it to town hall as an initial blueprint.

A retired nature photographer, Lindstrom saw his vision for a memorial become a reality one year after 9/11.

Lindstrom delivered a brief prayer during the ceremony “for those who have fallen on 9/11 and their families.”

Bob Brucker, 76, attended the ceremony with his wife Francesca, 65. The Hampton Bays couple said they were both educators in New York City on 9/11.

Bob Brucker recalled being at a school in Flushing on 9/11 and, from a playground on an upper floor of the building, he could see the smoke downtown.

Francesca Brucker added: “Couldn’t believe it, because we saw the towers being built. We were alive then and visited many times.”

Former Riverhead Councilman Jim Wooten also led a prayer during the ceremony to remember the lives lost.

“We also struggle even now with the lives that were lost and those who valiantly responded and willingly put themselves in harms way and paid the ultimate cost,” he said.

At the Town Park at Point Lookout, where 22 years ago shaken residents watched plumes of smoke rise from Ground Zero, mourners with white carnations and American flags gathered for a town memorial service.

“What happened 22 years ago is raw in my memory as it is to every single one of you today,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin told onlookers.

The ceremony struck a somber mood --- with a moment of silence, a toiling of a bell and a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Greeters held out tissues. When a choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” onlookers hummed along.

Among them were Diana DeVito, of Merrick, and Donna Steckman, of Massapequa, who'd lost their father, William Steckman, in the attacks. The elder Steckman was 56, working for NBC in the World Trade Center when the towers were struck. This was the beach where he used to take the family, the sisters said.

The ceremony “reminds us of the happy memories we had with him,” Donna Steckman said.

Joe Hatzelman, 30, of East Northport, was among the speakers at the ceremony. In 2020, a 9/11-related cancer took his father, Joseph, a firefighter who responded to the attacks and died at 60.

“Today, should not be a day of sadness and sorrow, or rehashing bad memories,” Hatzelman told the audience. “Today, we should feel proud that we knew these men and women … Today we should remember the positive impact that they have in our lives, as well as others.”