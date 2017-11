Cashman said letting Girardi go was a "very difficult and challenging" decision. Said there was not just one factor that led to decision. — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman said it was time for a "new voice and a fresh voice." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman on manager change: " We do not make changes at that level lightly." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman: "Issues and concerns were the ability to fully communicate and connect with the playing personnel." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Had Yankees won WS would Girardi have been back? Cashman: "It’s tough to put a hypothetical in there. We went where we went." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman said he has no time frame for filling manager's job but said he knows "we're on the clock." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman said he realizes "there’s no perfect person that checks every box." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman on importance of preexisting relationship with a candidate: "I think it helps but it’s not necessary." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman on botched challenge in Gm 2 of ALDS: "The challenge issue had nothing to do with the decision making here." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman on if communication with players No. 1 criteria: "It’s one attribute of many. Some have more weight that others." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman on having favorites in his mind going into process: "I don't have a list...I am open-minded to this candidate list." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017

Cashman said "there will be people I interview" with no managerial experience. — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 6, 2017