Long Islanders looking to help Texans overcome a historic cold snap can do it through numerous nonprofit websites focused on the Lone Star State.

More than 3 million Texas homes and businesses had no electricity Wednesday, the third day of widespread power loss in the state after a winter storm brought record breaking cold temperatures.

Millions in the region are without heat, and some Texas cities are urging residents to cutback water use because the freezing temperatures have caused water main breaks and broken pipes.

To help those in need, several charitable groups are accepting donations online.

The Austin Area Urban League has an emergency online donation drive called "Love Thy Neighbor TX" for housing insecure communities in that city. Donations can be made through its website, aaul.org.

The Austin nonprofit Front Steps, which helps the homeless transition to permanent housing is asking for donations for its annual blanket drive. The organization's website, https://frontsteps.org/get-involved/annual-blanket-drive/, lists specific blankets that can be ordered online and shipped directly to them.

Austin Pets Alive, www.austinpetsalive.org, is asking for donations to keep animals warm and fed at its shelter.

The American Red Cross is helping relief efforts through its chapters in Texas: North Texas, www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas.html; Central and South Texas, www.redcross.org/local/texas/central-and-south-texas.html; and the Gulf Coast, www.redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast.html.

The Salvation Army in Texas provides disaster relief and serves vulnerable populations. Donations can be made through its website: www.salvationarmytexas.org/

Austin-based Central Texas Food Bank provides meals to needy individuals and families and accepts donations through its website, centraltexasfoodbank.org.

With AP