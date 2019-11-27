Holiday schedule for Thanksgiving

Thursday is Thanksgiving. Government offices, schools, courts, the financial markets and post offices will be closed. No mail will be delivered except for Express Mail.

The LIRR's service will include 12 extra eastbound trains Wednesday, beginning with a 12:46 p.m. train to Ronkonkoma.

On Thursday, for people heading to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the railroad will add six extra westbound morning trains from 6 a.m. until 7:45 a.m., and 11 extra eastbound trains out of Penn Station in the afternoon.

Train service will return to a regular weekday schedule Friday, but the LIRR will charge off-peak fares all day, as it will throughout the four-day holiday weekend.