Settle in kids. It's going to be a long ride.

More than 54 million Americans will hit the roads, rails and skies this holiday week — the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since a record was set in 2005, according to AAA Northeast.

The transportation nonprofit estimates a 4.8 percent increase from last year among Americans journeying more than 50 miles from home to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth are fueling a busy holiday travel week,” said AAA spokesman Robert Sinclair Jr.

The vast majority of commuters, an estimated 48.5 million Americans, will travel by automobile, a 5 percent uptick from 2017, according to INRIX, a global traffic data and analytics firm.

And with millions of additional vehicles come even more traffic, especially for those looking to flee the Big Apple.

Drivers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut can expect a gridlock nightmare, particularly between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, as commuters look to beat the rush for the extended holiday weekend, INRIX said. Travel times in some congested spots are expected to have delays 3 1/2 times more than normal with an average speed of two — yes two — mph, INRIX found.

The worst travel spots include the westbound 495 viaduct from the Lincoln Tunnel to the southbound New Jersey Turnpike along with the Belt, Garden State, Hutchinson River and Merritt parkways.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To avoid the traffic, AAA suggests traveling on Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday.

And brace yourself for a painful trip home. Most travelers will be returning home on Sunday, AAA said.

Motorists can also expect to pay more at the pump this year. The national average gas price is $2.74 per gallon, more than 21 cents higher than in 2017 and the highest total in four years, AAA said.

But the group says motorists, accustomed to higher-priced gasoline, are unlikely to let the cost of fuel change their travel plans.

While gas prices have dipped in the past month, Long Islanders are still paying an average of $2.89 per gallon — a quarter more than last year. But it could be worse. The price for a gallon of unleaded is $2.99 in New York City and $2.94 in Connecticut, AAA found.

The largest growth in holiday travel will be by air, with an estimated 4.27 million — a 5.4 percent increase from last year — flying to their holiday destination. Top destinations include Orlando, Florida; Anaheim, California; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Las Vegas.

LaGuardia Airport, undergoing a massive renovation construction project, sent an alert Thursday advising travelers to be aware of the peak holiday season. "Leave extra time and book parking in advance or consider other means of transportation when traveling to #LGA," the airport said.

And not surprisingly, traveling to area airports will be no holiday.

For example, drivers heading down the Long Island Expressway from downtown Manhattan to Kennedy Airport can expect a nearly 80-minute commute between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, AAA said. Only a trip to O’Hare Airport in Chicago will take longer, the group found.

An additional 1.48 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving by trains, buses and cruises, an increase of 1.4 percent, AAA said.