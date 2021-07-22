A Long Island veterans group held a welcome home ceremony for Vietnam War-era service members Thursday, an event organizers said should have happened 50 years ago.

The Long Island Air Force Association gave 20 medals to veterans of the war during an event at the Field of Dreams Sports Park in Massapequa.

Organizers adorned veterans with the 50th anniversary Commemorative Medal, which is sanctioned by the Department of Defense to recognize those who served in the United States military during the war, which spanned a decade before finally ending in 1975.

"Veterans didn’t return to a hero's welcome after the war." said retired Col. William Stratemeier, of the Air Force Association. "It’s an honor after all these decades to give them nice warm feelings and never let veterans be forgotten and not be recognized when they get a chance."

Many of the veterans wore patches, vests and hats to recognize their service.

Arthur Krumm, of Massapequa Park, was an Army sergeant and a signal caller to U.S. troops during the war. He received the Bronze Star for his actions during combat.

"It’s about time we were recognized. I know they’ve been trying to do this for years," Krumm said. "I was spit on when I came back in 1970. I know what it’s like not get a welcome home."

Assigned to Army ordnance, Jeff Schuckman, 79, of Bethpage, said he was among the first in his group at Cam Ranh Bay on the west coast of then-South Vietnam, and one of the first to leave.

"Compared to how we were treated when we came home, this was totally unexpected and appreciated," Schuckman said. "It feels wonderful to get recognition for services."

The event was tied to a 24-hour lacrosse event in which veterans' groups with the Shootout for Soldiers are raising money for veterans. The games started Thursday morning and lacrosse players planned to play through the night to Friday morning.

The shootout was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but in 2019 raised $175,000. Organizers estimate they’ve raised $1 million for veterans and given out 1,000 medals.

"It’s the consequences after the war. So many vets are suffering from PTSD, suicide, cancer and Agent Orange, and are still fighting this conflict today," Stratemeier said before the ceremony.

He recognized the divided nation during the war and the 58,300 troops who were lost in the war.

"Americans became disheartened and mad and turned against the war. They couldn’t understand why we were spending our greatest national treasure and spilling blood in a war we had no will to win," Stratemeier told the veterans and their families. "We’re proud to honor you today and would like to welcome you home."