The coronavirus outbreak has unleased a universe of emotions — fear, isolation, sadness, longing, anger and grief, even love, wonder and humor. According to the Pew Research Center, one-third of Americans "have experienced high levels of psychological distress" during the extended social distancing undertaken to slow the spread of COVID-19. In times like these, sharing our feelings can bring relief from loneliness and anxiety. In that spirit, we share this collection of poetry and verse written by Long Islanders, and we present it alongside photos taken for Newsday.
“The Quarantine Predicament,” by Patricia Sherman (East Rockaway, May 4)
It’s been a while since we’ve been out and about.
No more the mall, the movies, or the gym.
Just stay at home and remain therein.
To leave your home you need a mask,
No matter what or where the task.
Disinfectant and wipes now are really rare
Clean all surfaces kill the virus everywhere.
Shopping for groceries can cause anxiety.
Especially when stores have limited variety.
Toilet paper has become a treasure.
How much you have shows your measure.
People are baking up a storm.
Bread and cake in every form.
Scour the markets for yeast and flour.
What going on with this baking power?
What’s the new norm?
What will life be after?
Will hugs and kisses be a thing of the past?
Will social distancing continue to last?
“I'm Ready,” by Casey Lynch (Farmingville, May 1)
I'm ready to go back to School.
I'm ready to go back to Scouts.
I'm ready to play with my Friends.
I’m ready to swim in the Ocean.
I'm ready to go eat in my Favorite Restaurant.
I'm ready to go to the Movies.
I'm Ready for Summer and Being A Kid.
I'm Ready
I'm Ready
I'm Ready.
“Oooh, Corona!” (sung to the tune of “Oklahoma), by Bonnie Friedman (Central Islip, March 25)
Oooh, Corona!
Where the masks hide everybody's face
And the folks you meet
Must stay 6 feet
So the droplets stay in their own space!
Oooh Corona!
Every day the house looks just the same
On our evening walk
It's hard to talk
When you pace out social distancing
They say it can't go on too long
But so far the prez has been wrong
So when we say …
We're sheltering in place
We really mean that
Not much is fine with Corona
The Corona's not OK
C-O-R-O-N-A
The Corona
Virus!
“Our New Normal,” by Monica Klein (Deer Park, April 1)
Friday the 13th, a well-known day
Had always been taboo
But in March of 2020
It was my last contact with you.
Our classroom is now a time capsule
Left as it was on that last day
“Bring all your belongings home with you!”
Is what we heard the principal say.
No one knew what it all meant
Our minds so unsure
Wondering when we’d see each other
Any words spoken would be premature.
On television and in the papers
Reports of a virus foreseen
Governor Cuomo declares to all
Our State’s on quarantine.
No more contact with my students
Family and even friends
Until this virus ends its destruction
And this pandemic comes to an end.
Our lives have now dramatically changed
It feels so informal
Behind computers we reach out
This is our new normal.
Thank goodness for technology
Without it where would we be?
Google Meet has been a blessing
Connecting with my students to some degree.
Their tired and frustrated faces
Trying to teach from behind a screen.
District emails, sleepless nights
We dream of our old routine.
Will I see my students again?
Will they get to finish their year with me?
I mourn the loss of what once was,
I can only wait and see.
“What Am I to do?” by Frane L. Helner (South Setauket, March)
Compose a story?
Compose a poem?
Be funny? Serious?
Stupid?
No, that requires thought
and composition.
First try:
"Compose Thyself."
Certainly, a directive for this viral time.
Yet, how does one's self emerge composed
when all personal certainties
are up-side-down, held at six-foot distance apart,
and isolation is an admirable skill?
Now there's the hitch;
one's self withers
in prolonged isolation.
Facebook and messaging try, but
there's no substitute for that
human contaminating human,
viral touch.
We're in for a long,
lonesome springtime. …
"Since We've Been Home," by Michele Maziejka (Glen Cove, April 20)
Week six at home
With nowhere to roam.
People are masked
While doing their tasks.
But, through our covered faces
There are many safe places.
It's all in our hearts and minds
Reminding us to be kind.
Keep your chins up
and keep your thoughts light.
Talk with your families
To help make you feel all right.
Dance and sing
and learn new things.
It's time to slow down
And take a good look around.
The world has changed
And it may never be the same.
But, when this is all through
And we look back as we do.
I hope we'll all have grown
And that love is shown.
Toward strangers and friends
It's really all that matters in the end.
We must regain ourselves
In a world gone still.
Be strong and positive
And spread good will.
Fears can bring out the worst in some
But closer together (yet six feet apart)
Most of us have come.
So, show kindness and compassion, too
As the phrase goes "We are all in this together"
I do believe this to be true.
“In the Blink of an Eye,” by Susan Giuliani (East Meadow, April 13)
Not long ago the bells did ring
The cheers were loud and plenty
A new decade eased in and smiled at us
The year was 2020!
It started out like all the others
But minus the ice and snow
We lucked out, we thought
And let out a sigh ...
But things, they can change
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
2020 means a perfect visual score
When reading an eye chart on the back of a door
A good omen we thought
And let out a sigh
Yes things, they can change
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
On a day that appeared just like any other
Our lives turned upside down
A virus was discovered in a land far away
Like a plague it migrated but it made not a sound
Our luck, it ran out
And we did more than sigh
You see life, it can change
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
The world was infected
Not a country was spared
No, answers, no vaccine
No one was prepared
New words hit our mouths never uttered before
Social distance, pandemic, apex and more
What happened to our perfect year 2020?
Now sadness and sorrow and death had hit many
Pandemic the word that has shattered our days
Making hearts ache in so many ways
When that new year came in
We were on such a high
But life, it did change
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
No countries are fighting each other it seems
With guns, or bombs, or political schemes
We're in this together, whether enemy or friend
This invisible monster, it's life we must end!
Our new norm wearing masks and gloves
On our hands
Seems a new Spring wardrobe
Seen across our great land
The day, it WILL come
A cure WILL be found
The world WILL bounce back
As it starts a rebound
So pray that good luck
Will be back on our side
Because things, they CAN change
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
They'll be parties and ballgames
And hugging our friends
When families can celebrate and
Be together again
Have faith, we'll luck out
Share a comforting sigh
Because things, they can change
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE!
“When the Quarantine Is Lifted,” by Eileen Melia Hession (Long Beach, April 26)
I’m gonna get a manicure, I’m gonna get a pedicure,
I’m gonna get a haircut and maybe dye it blue,
I’m gonna make some changes, become slightly outrageous,
I’m gonna live life different. That’s what I’m gonna do.
I might take a vacation, if the airport or the station
Has been sanitized the way I do at home.
I may become creative, completely innovative,
I’ll learn the ukulele, do a sculpture, write a poem.
I’m gonna go to church again, say the prayers, and say amen,
But shaking hands is something I won’t do,
I’ll toss my masks in the garbage can, take the TP out of the van
And bid my stretchy sweats a fond adieu.
I’ll enter any crowded place, let my hands caress my face,
I’ll remember how to hug and how to kiss,
I’ll start to take some chances, go to movies bars and dances,
I’ll do every little thing that I have missed.
And the workers on the front line, our one true ray of sunshine,
All of them so giving and so brave,
I’ll reach out to them with love, and pray to God above
We’ll never have to see a second wave.
“Musically Inspired: A Time for Hope,” by Paige Charles (Old Westbury, April 16)
It’s like the Day the Music Died
Or The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
It’s hearing collective cries
But seeing streets where no one is around.
It’s when being in a New York State of Mind takes more courage rather than giving a total thrill
It’s when Somewhere Over the Rainbow seems a dream you can’t fulfill.
It’s like Saving Time in a Bottle or maybe more like Groundhog Day
It’s sad and isolating, yet so unifying; brings hope that humanity will stay.
It’s when we realize that we’re Only Human after all
It’s knowing that when you need a friend, All You Have to Do Is Call.
If We Could Turn Back Time, could lives have been saved?
Would things have been different based on how we behaved?
It’s the normalcy of Yesterday that we all seem to crave.
But what we are seeing is unprecedented; beautiful in a way
This Long and Winding Road is leading us to a Brand New (kind of) Day.
It’s when people Come Together like nothing we’ve ever seen
It’s when strangers are our angels on whom we have to lean.
It’s when being Born in the USA brings new hope and pride
It’s when Keeping the Faith means praying for others and keeping them alive.
It’s when Dancing in the Moonlight is what we really need
And Singing a Love Song inspires human good deeds.
It’s when we all could use a Bottle of Red and a Bottle of White
It’s a time when TikToks, Memes and finding toilet paper all add to our delight!
It’s a time to Listen to the Music and Teach our Children well
It’s a time we will get through together and someday, a story we will tell.
For one day soon we’ll step outside and get to whisper Here Comes the Sun
And after that, we’ll get to embrace our long-lost missed loved ones.
So Gotta Keep Your Head Up because its Gonna Take a Little Time
We will Work It Out; right now we’re on The Climb.
“Reflections of a Time to Heal,” by Kathleen Galati (Hicksville, May 4)
When you’re told don’t touch, how do you feel?
Knowing a hug will help you heal.
You see pain and fear from six feet away.
Lord, please help us to live through one more day.
Washing your hands can clean your skin
But we haven’t found the answer to clean from within.
So we put on our masks and go outside
Where we can face the world but safely hide.
We need to feel the sun on our face.
The warmth of the rays … that loving embrace.
And just for a moment we can try to forget
There are people to hug … but just not yet.
