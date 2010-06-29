This week at the Huntington Town Hall

HUNTINGTON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 100 Main St.

TOWN BOARD

7 p.m. July 6

PLANNING BOARD

7:30 p.m. July 7

ZONING BOARD

OF APPEALS

PUBLIC HEARING

6 p.m. July 8

HUNTINGTON STATION: John D. Joyce requests a variance to erect a detached pool cabana with plumbing where no more than one main building on a lot, legalization of second-story apartment in 24.4 x 28.5 letter in lieu structure with floor area 1392.15 square feet, and legalization of detached shed, on the south side of Maplewood Road, west of Park Avenue.

MELVILLE: Lawrence and Lauren Barnard request lot area, lot width, front- and side-yard variances to erect a new two-story dwelling on existing foundation, existing house having sustained fire damage, intent to rebuild with exception of new front porch, on the west side of Ray Court, north of Chateau Drive.

ZONING HEARING

6 p.m. July 15

CENTERPORT: Gloria L. Thompson requests rear- and side-yard relief in order to erect one-story addition, garage and entry porch and to legalize a wood deck too close to property line, on the north side of Mayflower Court, east of Lone Oak Drive.

DIX HILLS: Robert McCarthy, Drafting Express Design Studio, requests side yard, combined side yard width and lot width variances in order to erect one-story rear addition and roofed rear porch, on the south side of Old Brook Road, west of East Dosoris Lane.

HUNTINGTON: Michele McQuillan and Michael Lamena request variance to expand first and second floors; add new garage and convert garage to living space, and add second kitchen for owner's parent's apartment, open and accessible to existing part of the house, owners will not separate utilities.

HUNTINGTON: Jeffrey and Lisa Maier request legalization of shed and pool which project beyond the required yard line along the curvilinear-shaped lot, on the southwest corner of Chevy Chase and Woodhull roads.

HUNTINGTON STATION: Toni Ann and Antonio Garofalo request front yard variance to legalize conversion of second-story of dwelling built prior to 1934 into two-family dwelling, on the south side of North Street, west of Spencer Avenue.

