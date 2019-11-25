A former Suffolk County police detective who described in vivid detail the 2012 police beating of a prisoner that is at the heart of the federal obstruction of justice trial of former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his top aides, is scheduled to continue testifying Monday morning.

Anthony Leto, a former criminal intelligence detective, testified last week in federal court in Central Islip that he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice of a federal investigation after he refused to speak to federal investigators about the beating. Leto also testified that he later lied while testifying in a state court proceeding connected to the case. He is awaiting sentencing.

Leto, who several times during his testimony Thursday said in the past he didn't want to be a "rat" and talk to the "Feds," also admitted his assault on Loeb was not the first time he had struck a suspect.

Monday starts the third week of the trial of Spota and his former aide Christopher McPartland, who federal prosecutors say orchestrated a cover-up with former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke. Burke, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2016 to 46 months in prison, beat Christopher Loeb of Smithtown on Dec. 14, 2012, after the now-recovering heroin addict stole a duffel bag from Burke's department vehicle hours earlier.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Defense attorneys for Spota and McPartland will probably cross-examine Leto later Thursday. Both attorneys have said Burke never admitted to their clients that he struck Loeb.

Leto, on the stand Thursday, testified he and fellow criminal intelligence detectives Kenneth Bombace and Mike Malone each slapped Loeb in an effort to get a confession from him.

Then Burke entered the room, against the advice of the detectives.

Burke and Loeb had a “brief conversation,” Leto said, and then: “Loeb said something like, ‘You’re a [expletive] pervert,’ or something like that.”

Burke then put his hands on Loeb.

“He starts striking Mr. Loeb, punching him, kicking him, kneeing him in the side,” said Leto, who added that Burke grabbed Loeb by his ears and shook him.

“It appeared to me like he wanted to hurt him."

Leto said Burke told Loeb: “I’ll give you a [expletive] hot shot,” which Leto said he understood to mean was a bad dose of heroin that would cause an overdose.

Loeb was “screaming and groaning” and “trying to cover up” as Burke pummeled him, Leto said.

“At some point, we try to stop Chief Burke,” Leto said. “He was going at him really hard. He was amped up.”

They finally pulled Burke off Loeb, said Leto, and went into a nearby room and discussed what had just happened.

“He’s all amped up,” Leto said. “I believe one of the things he said after was, ‘That was like the good old days.’ ”